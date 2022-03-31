IDC: Cloud infrastructure spending to grow 21.7% this year

Spending on compute and storage infrastructure products for cloud infrastructure, including dedicated and shared environments, increased 13.5% year over year in the fourth quarter of 2021 (4Q21) to $21.1 billion, according to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Enterprise Infrastructure Tracker: Buyer and Cloud Deployment.

For the 2022, IDC is forecasting cloud infrastructure spending to grow 21.7% compared to 2021 to $90.0 billion, while non-cloud infrastructure is expected to decline slightly, down 0.3% to $59.4 billion. Shared cloud infrastructure spending is expected to grow 25.5% year over year to $64.5 billion for the full year. Spending on dedicated cloud infrastructure is expected to grow 13.1% to $25.4 billion in 2022.

Some highlights from IDC:

For the full year 2021, cloud infrastructure spending totaled $73.9 billion, up 8.8% over 2020.

Investments in non-cloud infrastructure increased 1.5% year over year in 4Q21 to $17.2 billion, marking the fourth consecutive quarter of growth.

For the full year, non-cloud infrastructure spending increased 4.2% over 2020, reaching a total of $59.6 billion.

Spending on shared cloud infrastructure reached $14.4 billion in the fourth quarter, increasing 13.9% compared to a year ago, and grew to $51.4 billion for 2021, an increase of 7.5%.

Spending on dedicated cloud infrastructure increased 12.5% year over year in 4Q21 to $6.7 billion and grew 11.8% to $22.5 billion for the full year 2021. Of the total dedicated cloud infrastructure, 47.5% in 4Q21 and 46.1% in 2021 were deployed on customer premises.

In 4Q21, service providers as a group spent $21.2 billion on compute and storage infrastructure, up 11.6% from 4Q20. This spending accounted for 55.4% of total compute and storage infrastructure spending.

For 2021, spending by service providers reached $75.1 billion on 8.5% year over year growth, accounting for 56.2% of total compute and storage infrastructure spending. IDC expects compute and storage spending by service providers to reach $89.1 billion in 2022, growing at 18.7% year over year.

https://www.idc.com/getdoc.jsp?containerId=prUS48998722