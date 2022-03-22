HPE expands its GreenLake edge-to-cloud portfolio

HPE is rolling out significant enhancements to its flagship GreenLake hybrid cloud platform.
HPE GreenLak, which supports on-premise, edge, colocation, and public cloud deployments, is gaining traction worldwide, according to the company. In Q1 2022, HPE reported annual recurring revenue of $798 million, and increased as-a-service orders 136 percent year-over-year. The HPE GreenLake platform provides the foundation for more than 50 cloud services, including electronic health records, ML Ops, payments, unified analytics, and SAP HANA, as well as a wide- array of cloud services from partners.
Platform updates include:
- Convergence of Aruba Central, a cloud-native, AI-powered network management solution, with the HPE GreenLake platform. Now, more than 120,000 Aruba networking customers, which includes nearly 2 million devices to manage and 2 million API calls per day, can use the HPE GreenLake platform to order services on-demand and manage their assets.
- A new, unified operational experience that provides a simplified view and access to all cloud services, spanning the entire HPE portfolio, with single sign-on access, security, compliance, elasticity, and data protection.
- 12 new cloud services in networking, data services, high performance computing and compute operations management.
- HPE GreenLake for Block Storage -- a block storage as-a-Service with a 100% data availability guarantee built-in on a cloud operational model.
- Enhanced HPE Backup and Recovery Service for hybrid cloud.
- New, purpose-built HPC capabilities for data-intensive workloads
https://www.hpe.com/us/en/newsroom/press-release/2022/03/hpe-greenlake-edge-to-cloud-platform-delivers-greater-choice-and-simplicity-with-unified-experience-new-cloud-services-and-expanded-partner-ecosystem.html