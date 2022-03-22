HPE expands its GreenLake edge-to-cloud portfolio

HPE is rolling out significant enhancements to its flagship GreenLake hybrid cloud platform.

HPE GreenLak, which supports on-premise, edge, colocation, and public cloud deployments, is gaining traction worldwide, according to the company. In Q1 2022, HPE reported annual recurring revenue of $798 million, and increased as-a-service orders 136 percent year-over-year. The HPE GreenLake platform provides the foundation for more than 50 cloud services, including electronic health records, ML Ops, payments, unified analytics, and SAP HANA, as well as a wide- array of cloud services from partners.

Platform updates include:

Convergence of Aruba Central, a cloud-native, AI-powered network management solution, with the HPE GreenLake platform. Now, more than 120,000 Aruba networking customers, which includes nearly 2 million devices to manage and 2 million API calls per day, can use the HPE GreenLake platform to order services on-demand and manage their assets.

A new, unified operational experience that provides a simplified view and access to all cloud services, spanning the entire HPE portfolio, with single sign-on access, security, compliance, elasticity, and data protection.

12 new cloud services in networking, data services, high performance computing and compute operations management.

HPE GreenLake for Block Storage -- a block storage as-a-Service with a 100% data availability guarantee built-in on a cloud operational model.

Enhanced HPE Backup and Recovery Service for hybrid cloud.

New, purpose-built HPC capabilities for data-intensive workloads

“HPE was among the first to deliver a cloud platform that enables customers to manage and extract insights from their data from edge to cloud, and our continued innovation is driving growth and furthering our market leadership,” said Antonio Neri, president and CEO, HPE. “In the hybrid cloud market, HPE GreenLake is unique in its simplicity, unification, depth of cloud services, and partner network. Today, we are furthering our differentiation, boldly setting HPE GreenLake even further apart as the ideal platform for customers to drive data-first modernization.”







