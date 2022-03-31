Google Distributed Cloud Edge enters GA

Google Distributed Cloud (GDC) Edge entered general availability status.

GDC EDGE is a portfolio of fully managed hardware and software for running workloads at the edge.

Google cited a number of use cases:

5G Core and radio access network (RAN) functions at the edge

Anomaly detection using video and AI to reduce defects on the factory floor

Real-time inventory with robots, enabling next-generation retail stores

Improving operational efficiency across automotive with sensors

Scrubbing sensitive data locally before it’s transferred to the cloud

There are two hardware form factor options:

(1) rack-based configurations - includes the rack, six servers, two top-of-rack switches, cabling, and optics, and can be configured for either AC or DC power. They are available in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Finland, and the United Kingdom.

(2) GDC Edge Appliances - for use cases where bandwidth and latency limitations prevent organizations from processing the data from devices like cameras and sensors back in cloud data centers. These appliances simplify data collection, analytics and processing at remote locations where copious amounts of data coming from these devices needs to be processed quickly and stored securely. They can store data generated by cameras and sensors at customer warehouses, stores and vehicles, or run containerized applications that process the data locally using ML inference, aggregation, and custom logic. An Edge Appliance includes a lightweight 1U ruggedized server, RAID-based local NFS storage, TPM for security and an optional NVIDIA GPU.

https://cloud.google.com/blog/products/infrastructure-modernization/google-distributed-cloud-edge-is-ga