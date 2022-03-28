Google Cloud has joined the VMware Cloud Universal program, which is a flexible subscription that simplifies the purchase and consumption of VMware multi-cloud infrastructure and management services.

Google Cloud VMware Engine enables customers to migrate VMware applications to the cloud without changes to applications, tools, or processes, often in less than an hour(1). The VMware Cloud Verified and native Google Cloud service provides enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for business-critical vSphere workloads with security capabilities, availability, resource optimization, manageability, and operational support built into the core service.

https://cloud.google.com/blog/products/cloud-migration/google-cloud-joins-vmware-cloud-universal-program