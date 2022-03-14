Gold Data partners with Arelion for Latin American coverage

Gold Data, a leading Latin American network provider, is working with Arelion to expand its reach and service portfolio throughout Latin America including customers in Mexico, Guatemala, Panama, Dominican Republic and Costa Rica.

As a result of collaboration with Gold Data, which will cover both data and Internet services, Arelion will be able to tap further into a rapidly growing market with direct access to 156 key PoPs and 76 data centers throughout the region. The Gold Data Network will facilitate Arelion's reach delivering services including Wavelengths (DWDM), Ethernet, Cloud Connect and IP Transit (AS1299).

"It is a great honor for Gold Data to have been chosen as a LATAM partner by the world's leading Internet backbone provider to empower their growth and success in such a promising, but complex region. This is a testament to the quality of our network and solutions, and our commitment to excellence. We are looking forward to accelerating Arelion's success in the region," said Renato Tradardi, CEO of Gold Data.

"Arelion is dedicated to delivering high-quality, reliable and secure connectivity to address the continued growth of bandwidth demand in the region. We are pleased to include Gold Data as one of our partners in Latin America so we can bring services closer to end-customers in this part of the world. This collaboration is part of our constant growth strategy, as we strive to better serve in-region customers and global partners wanting to address the fast-growing Latin American communication and media markets," said Edison De Leon, Regional Director LATAM & Caribbean, Arelion.



