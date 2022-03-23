GigeNET deploys ADVA FSP 3000 open optical transport

GigeNET has deployed ADVA's FSP 3000 open optical transport technology to meet growing enterprise cloud service demand across the Chicago metropolitan area.

GigeNET’s new DCI infrastructure features full redundancy and optical path protection for enhanced resilience and availability. It’s built on ADVA FSP 3000 open optical transport technology.

“We’ve worked in tight collaboration with GigeNET to deliver a fast and reliable DCI solution that perfectly meets its requirements and ambitions. This new network features enhanced traffic protection, reduces complexity and also provides efficiency savings that support GigeNET’s sustainability drive,” commented John Scherzinger, SVP of sales, Americas at ADVA. “With its upgraded solution, GigeNET can provide its business customers with the peace of mind that comes from fully redundant services. And, as well as always-on availability, our innovation ensures that data takes the fastest networking route to minimize lag and latency.”

https://www.adva.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/20220322-gigenet-meets-soaring-enterprise-cloud-demand-with-advas-dci-solution