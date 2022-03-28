Germany's Hetzner Online Deploys Infinera’s ICE6

Hetzner Online, a leading web hosting and data center operator in Germany, is using Infinera’s ICE6 solution on the GX Series Compact Modular Platform to offer new 400 GbE services across its network to meet the surging bandwidth demands of its customers.

Infinera said the deployment doubled capacity for Hetzner Online, which ranks as one of the largest data center operators in Europe with hundreds of thousands of servers in operation. With ICE6, Hetzner Online can efficiently provide 3 x 400 GbE services between any two points in its network using a single ICE6 optical engine running 2 x 600 Gb/s wavelengths.

“Keeping up with the relentless growth in bandwidth of our customers is a critical aspect of being a leading provider of hosting services,” said Martin Fritzsche, Head of Network, Hetzner Online. “With ICE6’s industry-leading performance, we have been able to double the capacity of our network to meet the unpredictable data center interconnection needs of our customers in Germany and beyond.”

“Infinera’s high-performance ICE6 solution continues to meet the demands of rapid bandwidth growth driven by cloud services, providing operators like Hetzner Online the ability to maximize their network infrastructure by utilizing the greatest capacity at the greatest reach, resulting in a cost-effective and spectrally efficient solution,” said Nick Walden, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales, Infinera. “We are pleased to continue to support Hetzner Online in providing its customers with industry-leading services.”







