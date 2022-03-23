GBI deploys Infinera’s ICE Optical Engines

Gulf Bridge International (GBI), a global cloud, connectivity, and content enabler, deployed Infinera’s Infinite Capacity Engine (ICE) technology across its submarine and terrestrial networks serving the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. The upgrade has enabled GBI to launch new initiatives like its Capacity Protection Program and prepare for major events like the World Cup scheduled to take place in Qatar later this year.

Infinera’s ICE technology on the GX Series Compact Modular Platform has enabled GBI to launch its Capacity Protection Program, which seeks to provide customers with increased protection and optimize both the restoration and repair processes, as well as take a proactive approach to fault prediction and detection. Launched earlier this year, GBI’s program will provide billions of international viewers with a seamless viewing experience of the world’s largest football competition.

“GBI operates significant subsea and terrestrial networks in the Middle East and globally, providing their customers with industry-leading network services,” said Nick Walden, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales, Infinera. “By deploying Infinera’s high-capacity coherent optical transmission solutions on their Smart Network, GBI is able to increase network capacity and deliver new services to their customers. We are delighted to support GBI and their customers throughout the Middle East and globally.”

https://www.infinera.com/press-release/gbi-deploys-infinera-ice-optical-engines