FIT demos QSFP-DD800 Connector / DAC

Foxconn Interconnect Technology showcased its QSFP-DD800 interconnection with Broadcom's low power Active Copper Cable (ACC) PHY and MultiLane’s ML4039EN BERT at this week's OFC in San Diego.

“We are honored to cooperate with Broadcom / MultiLane to show our interconnect solution, and demonstrate its execution of 5GAIoT strategy,” said Mr. Joseph Wang, CTO of FIT Hon Teng. "Last year, we established a few new pillars of corporate priorities, and building the future of 5GAIoT is one of them."

“Our goal is to always be early to build innovative products and solutions in close collaboration with our partners, like Broadcom and FIT, that enable our customers to keep up with the bandwidth and performance requirements of today’s technological breakthroughs,” said Elias Khoury, Product Line Manager at MultiLane.



