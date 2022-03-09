FiberLight upgrades with Fujitsu's 1FINITY

FiberLight, which operates more than 17,000 miles of fiber networks in more than 30 U.S. metropolitan areas, has again selected the modular Fujitsu 1FINITY platform to enhance their high-bandwidth fiber network.

Upgrades include deployment of 1FINITY T700 transport blades and L130/ L140 ROADM blades to empower improved performance, efficiency and speeds up to 400G.

Fujitsu said the installation enables FiberLight to deliver high-capacity 400 GbE services over their existing fiber network serving both major and rural markets throughout Texas. The latest 1FINITY innovation, the T700 transport blade enables flexible, cost-effective C-Band and L-Band optical connections to be deployed across new or existing regional and metro networks. With sophisticated modulation techniques and variable Forward Error Correction (FEC), the T700 blade delivers exceptional balance of reach and capacity, extending the life of legacy infrastructure with 200, 300 and 400 Gbps line rates and up to 1.6 Tbps capacity per blade. FiberLight is the first network operator in the U.S. to deploy the T700 transport blade in combination with the L130/ L140 Colorless-Directionless-Contentionless (CDC) ROADM solution.

“We continue to invest in one-of-a-kind fiber networks that ignite digital transformation and meet our customers’ growing network demands,” said Jay Anderson, CTO-chief engineer, FiberLight. “Since 2019, FiberLight has relied on the Fujitsu 1FINITY platform to support the speed, performance, and agility of our next-generation transport network. Coupled with our extensive fiber assets, we are enabling exceedingly fast and competitively priced network connectivity services.”

“Working closely with FiberLight, Fujitsu created an upgrade solution that meets the speed and scalability needs of their customers as efficiently as possible,” said Annie Bogue, head of sales and marketing at Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc. “With the 1FINITY T700, FiberLight will have industry-leading performance in a modular platform that easily integrates with their existing infrastructure, providing future-proof evolution.”