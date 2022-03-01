FCC seeks comment on BGP vulnerabilities

The FCC is seeking public comment on any steps that the Commission should consider taking to help protect and strengthen the nation’s communications network and other critical infrastructure from vulnerabilities posed by BGP.

The FCC observes that a bad network actor may deliberately falsify BGP reachability information to redirect traffic to itself or through a specific third-party network, and prevent that traffic from reaching its intended recipient. The FCC says Russian network operators have been suspected of exploiting BGP’s vulnerability to hijacking, including instances in which traffic has been redirected through Russia without explanation.

Specifically, the FCC is seeking comment on the extent to which Internet Service Providers, public Internet Exchange Providers, and providers of interconnected VoIP service have deployed BGP routers in their networks. Do content delivery networks, and providers of cloud services operate BGP routers in their networks as well? What other types of entities operate BGP routers?

https://www.fcc.gov/document/fcc-launches-inquiry-internet-routing-vulnerabilities







