Eutelsat signs with OneWeb

Eutelsat Communications signed a global, multi-year Distribution Partnership Agreement (DPA) for OneWeb capacity. The agreement paves the way for Eutelsat to commercialise OneWeb services across key verticals including Maritime, Aviation, Enterprise, Telcos and Government.

Eutelsat Chief Executive Officer Eva Berneke said: "As a shareholder in OneWeb, we are excited to play a role in the success of this new constellation by incorporating OneWeb's connectivity services into our portfolio of solutions. This deal showcases the scope for synergies between our two companies and opens up the potential of low orbit to complement our geostationary assets in the fast-growing markets of aero and maritime mobility, fixed data and government services, building on the development of 5G and cloud technologies that will generate low latency requirements.”

OneWeb Chief Executive Officer Neil Masterson said: "This expanded partnership with Eutelsat offers us a significant opportunity to combine our GEO and LEO connectivity solutions, expanding our global capacity and further enhancing our commercial service. Drawing on Eutelsat’s decades of experience in serving the satellite industry, coupled with OneWeb’s substantial business momentum, the agreement demonstrates our collaborative approach to scaling up our LEO connectivity services. We are thrilled to see our services come together to expand connectivity solutions to communities.”