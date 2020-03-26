Ericsson suspends deliveries to Russia

Ericsson is suspending deliveries to Russia. Reuters cited a memo by Borje Ekholm, Ericsson CEO, confirming the decision and stating the company is studying the impact on its business.
Russia's MTS builds private net based on Ericsson for mining company
Russian communications service provider Mobile TeleSystems (MTS) is to deploy an Ericsson-powered 5G-ready dedicated network for gold and silver producer Polymetal at the Nezhdaninskoye gold deposit in the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia). This is expected to be the first commercial Private LTE network in Russia for remote monitoring and managing critical processes in difficult geographic and weather conditions.The Ericsson Dedicated Networks solution...
Tele2 deploys 25,000 5G-ready Ericsson base stations in Russia
Tele2 has now deployed 25,000 5G-ready base stations from Ericsson across Russia over the past 18 months. The update, which covers all 27 regions of Russia, has increased capacity and enhanced network performance by a factor of 1.7. The deployment reflects about 50 percent of the five-year network modernization deal reached during MWC 2019 in Barcelona and follows the first 5G zone in the center of Moscow in August 2019. Sebastian Tolstoy,...
MTS Russia selects Ericsson MINI-LINK microwave radios
МТS will deploy Ericsson's MINI-LINK microwave solutions across several regions of Russia as part of the development of its converged transport network. Solutions include the high-speed MINI-LINK 6000 family with distributed architecture, as well as the MINI-LINK 6366 module solution. They will be deployed in the Central, Far Eastern, Siberian and Southern Federal Districts of Russia. Anatoly Iliyaich, Eastern Europe and Central Asia VP Networks,...
Russia's MTS extends contract with Ericsson
MTS, Russia’s largest communications service provider, has extended its long-standing partnership with Ericsson to include a large-scale network modernization of its 2G/3G/4G infrastructure over large parts of central Russia. Specifically, Ericsson will supply MTS with Ericsson Radio System products and solutions for modernization of several thousand sites across 16 districts in central Russia. The project will continue until 2026. Ericsson is now...