Ericsson suspends deliveries to Russia

Tele2 has now deployed 25,000 5G-ready base stations from Ericsson across Russia over the past 18 months. The update, which covers all 27 regions of Russia, has increased capacity and enhanced network performance by a factor of 1.7. The deployment reflects about 50 percent of the five-year network modernization deal reached during MWC 2019 in Barcelona and follows the first 5G zone in the center of Moscow in August 2019. Sebastian Tolstoy,...