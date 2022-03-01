Ericsson demos 5G Dynamic Radio Resource Partitioning

Ericsson demonstrated Dynamic Radio Resource Partitioning, a 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) Slicing solution that will enable six mobile network operators (MNOs) to deliver customized 5G services with guaranteed performance.

Each MNO sharing DNB’s network has access to the full spectrum asset to achieve the best possible speed, while simultaneously ensuring the pooled spectrum is efficiently used and maximized among all other MNOs. The Ericsson solution optimally provisions each MNO in order to ensure a good end-user experience. This allows each MNO to offer services that meet the Service Level Agreements (SLA) and provides guaranteed resources as configured.

Dynamic Radio Resource Partitioning is one of the features of Ericsson 5G RAN Slicing, a software solution that dynamically allocates spectrum resources at millisecond scheduling and supports multi-dimensional service differentiation handling across slices. In short, RAN Slicing optimizes radio resources, strengthening end-to-end slicing capabilities for dynamic resource management and orchestration. This ensures fast and efficient delivery of services as well as high-quality user experience required by diverse use cases.

Malaysia’s Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) will be the first commercial network in the world to deploy the solution.

David Hägerbro, Head of Ericsson Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, says, “Ericsson’s first-in-the-world application of our Dynamic Radio Resource Partitioning technology catering for six MNOs on one 5G network is an example of our commitment to providing a world-class 5G network to Malaysia. This technology solution enables all six MNOs to deliver customized 5G services with guaranteed performance. This innovation also allows each MNO to differentiate its offering to consumers on the shared 5G network.”

https://www.ericsson.com/en/press-releases/2/2022/3/ericsson-demonstrates-worlds-first-5g-dynamic-radio-resource