Eoptolink offers industrial temp 100G QSFP28 PAM4 transceivers

Eoptolink Technology introduced QSFP28 100G single lambda PAM4 transceivers for industrial temperature range (-40⁰C to +85⁰C) and designed for use in 500m, 2km and 10km 100 Gigabit Ethernet links over single-mode fiber. They support the IEEE802.3 100GBase standard.

Eoptolink says the extended temperature range performance becomes more critical as 100G PAM4 transceivers move closer to the edge of telecom networks.

The modules incorporate 1 channel optical signal, on 1311nm center wavelength, operating at 100Gbps data rate. This module can convert 4 channels of 25Gbps (NRZ) electrical input data to 1 channel of 100Gbps (PAM4) optical signal, and also can convert 1 channel of 100Gbps (PAM4) optical signal to 4 channels of 25Gbps (NRZ) electrical output data. The electrical interface of the module is compliant with the OIF CEI-28G-VSR and QSFP28 MSA.

“Our customers want to migrate their existing 10G network edge infrastructure to higher data-rates. Our 100G single lambda i-temp transceiver portfolio enables them to achieve this and do so in a cost effective way”, explains Sean Davies, Director Sales Americas at Eoptolink. “We are a leading supplier of 100G and 400G PAM4 transceivers so the addition of i-temp modules to our portfolio was a natural move and fits well within our portfolio. Our excellent R&D and production capabilities have allowed us to help our customers to face the network challenges.”

http://www.eoptolink.com/news/334-eoptolink-goes-i-temp-for-100g-qsfp28-pam4-optical-transceivers