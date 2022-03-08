Eoptolink launches QSFP-DD 400G ZR and ZR+ transceivers

Eoptolink Technology launched QSFP-DD 400G ZR and ZR+ transceivers for DCI and metro applications.

Eoptolink 400G QSFP56-DD ZR transceiver module is capable of transmission distances up to 120km and compliant to the OIF 400G ZR standard, while 400G QSFP56-DD ZR+ transceiver module is capable of transmission distances up to 480km and compliant to the Open ZR+ standard. Both modules are using the Silicon Photonics (SiPho) based optical engine and the latest DSP generation that enables 400G coherent transmission. The QSFP-DD form factor and CMIS5.1 support makes them suitable for transmission applications using Ethernet switch equipment.

The new transceivers use Marvell's Deneb Coherent DSP.

“Eoptolink has long since been a leader for high-speed transceivers and adding coherent technology to our portfolio gives us a good foundation for further innovation,” explained Richard Huang, CEO of Eoptolink. “Coherent technology is a way forward to even higher speed interconnects. We believe that pluggable optics will continue to offer maximum flexibility to OEM/ODM switch vendors.”

