EFFECT Photonics and Jabil Photonics target QSFP-DD

EFFECT Photonics and Jabil Photonics agreed to co-develop a next generation of coherent QSFP-DD optical modules.

EFFECT Photonics will make available its System-on-Chip optical technology and Jabil will leverage its track record of manufacturing coherent modules in very large quantities with extensive sourcing capabilities.

“One of the ambitions we have as an organization is to build strong partnerships to increase our ability to develop and deliver cutting-edge solutions for our customers,” said Harald Graber, CCO at EFFECT Photonics. “Hyperscalers are at the forefront of dealing with this seemingly never-ending growth in Internet traffic. This co-development with Jabil allows us to jointly innovate to get affordable, best-in-class solutions to market faster. Jabil will allow us to deliver reliably at a far greater scale to our global customer base.”

“Pluggable coherent transceivers are at the heart of a paradigm shift, enabling new open architectures through disaggregation of switches, transceivers and optical line systems that are needed for the massive surge in data driven by cloud and 5G applications,” said Stefano Schiavoni, vice president and GM of Jabil’s Photonics business unit. “Jabil Photonics is a key player in coherent pluggable transceivers with our own portfolio and proven capabilities to help build innovative solutions and achieve volume production quickly. We’re excited to add Effect Photonics to our partner ecosystem.”

