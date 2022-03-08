EFFECT Photonics acquires Viasat's Coherent Optical DSP business

EFFECT Photonics agreed to acquire coherent optical digital signal processing (DSP) and forward error correction (FEC) technology as well as a highly experienced engineering team, from Viasat. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Viasat is a long-established player in DSP and FEC technology with eight generations of design IP.

From this acquisition, EFFECT Photonics said it will now own the entire coherent technology stack of all optical functions, including a high-performance tunable laser, together with DSP and FEC.

EFFECT Photonics has also secured an additional $20M in Series-C funding bringing the total to $63M. Additionally, pursuant to the DSP acquisition agreement, Viasat will be joining EFFECT Photonics’ Supervisory Board and hold a minority interest in the Company.

“This is a significant step in accelerating our ambition to make coherent optical communications ubiquitous and further drive our product portfolio growth. We look forward to welcoming the team of highly skilled and experienced design architects and engineers who will be joining us to drive the development of energy efficient, high performance and affordable coherent solutions.