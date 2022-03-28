EDGNEX builds new data center in Riyadh

EDGNEX, a global digital infrastructure provider owned by DAMAC Group, announced plans to build a new data center in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

EDGNEX is the most recent investment of Hussain Sajwani, Emirati businessman and founder of DAMAC Group.

The data centre will be located at Industrial City 2 which is just 19km from the city centre and 47km from the airport. The facility’s close proximity to Riyadh’s city centre will provide low-latency access to the entire KSA market, and customers will benefit from high-fibre density and connectivity options. The new data centre will have a maximum IT load of 20 Megawatts (MW) and sit on a 17,720 sqm plot. The facility will be ready to go live in Q3 2023.

“The KSA is one of the most exciting and dynamic ICT markets in the MENA region. The government of the KSA has demonstrated its commitment to innovation and we are proud to be supporting its long-term vision for digital adoption. We want to help attract hyperscalers and innovators from around the world and give them a foundation for growth in the Kingdom,” said Niall McLoughlin, Senior Vice President of parent company DAMAC Group. “This is a tremendous opportunity to serve growing local demand while offering world-class facilities to players from across the globe. We look forward to growing together with partners and customers in the KSA.”

https://www.edgnex.com