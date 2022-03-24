Deutsche Telekom ends software development in Russia

Deutsche Telekom confirmed that it is closing it software development activities.

In a follow-up to its press conference on February 24, the German carrier issued the following statement:

"Deutsche Telekom does not operate any networks in Russia. We have no business relationships with companies in Russia. However, we have a team of software developers, mainly in St. Petersburg, who provide services to customers outside Russia.

In recent weeks, we have given these employees the opportunity to work outside Russia. Many employees have taken that opportunity and have left the country. We have also ensured that we maintain services for our international customers as best we can without the Russia site."

https://www.telekom.com/en/company/details/deutsche-telekom-ends-its-software-development-activities-in-russia-1001920



