Deutsche Giga Access picks Adtran SDX fibre access platform

Deutsche Giga Access GmbH (DGA), a regional wholesale access provider in Germany, has selected the Adtran SDX Series of fibre access platforms to offer its customers scalable FTTH service capabilities.

Adtran said its Combo PON technology and software-defined architecture were differentiators that provided DGA an expedited path to market and the flexibility to simultaneously operate 1G and 10G FTTH networks on the same point-to-multipoint fibre optic distribution network and from a single OLT port.

“DGA wanted to quickly deploy a Gigabit-capable FTTH network to a new area in Lower Saxony (Niedersachsen), Germany, and Adtran provided the right combination of technology, products, local support and domain experience,” said Andreas Bamberg, Chief Technology Officer at Deutsche Giga Access GmbH. “We chose Adtran because its approach allowed us to build a new, open-access wholesale network for future-proof services that can be controlled by an end-to-end automatisation management system, providing tremendous operational savings and efficiencies as demand for our wholesale offering grows.”

“With its new disaggregated Combo PON access solution, Adtran provides DGA the flexibility to offer GPON and XGS-PON services via the same port and fibre strand. This gives DGA the most cost-effective solution to operate via a fibre network,” said Stuart Broome, Vice President of Sales, EMEA, at Adtran. “The German altnet market is growing rapidly as operators look to bring fibre broadband to every household in Germany, having a reliable wholesale network supported locally and ready to help scale services will be a powerful resource for local and regional operators.”







