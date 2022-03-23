Dell'Oro: SASE hit 37% growth in 2021

The convergence of WAN enterprise networking and security fueled strong growth in SASE related networking and security technologies, according to a new report from Dell'Oro Group, with the overall growth rate hitting 37%..

“The pandemic made remote work and cloud-based applications necessary, and by doing so, accelerated the obsolescence of the classic hub-and-spoke networking model,” said Mauricio Sanchez, Research Director, Network Security, and SASE & SD-WAN at Dell’Oro Group. “Rather than thinking of networking and security as separate problems to solve, they are now being thought of as a continuum and driving together cloud-friendly networking and security technologies into SASE,” added Sanchez.

Additional highlights from the 4Q 2021 Network Security Quarterly Report:

Over 30 vendors compete in the SASE market, but the top ten took in nearly 80 percent of the revenue.

Full-year 2021 market revenue for SASE networking consisting of SD-WAN technologies exceeded $2 billion.

Full-year 2021 market revenue for SASE security consisting of Secure Web Gateway, Cloud Access Security Broker, Zero Trust Network Architecture technologies surpassed $2 billion.

Unified SASE–a subset of the total SASE market consisting of solutions that implement SASE networking and security as an integrated platform–grew nearly 50 percent year-over-year for full-year 2021.

Firewall revenue rebounded in 2021 by rising 13 percent and set a new record exceeding $10 billion for the first time.

https://www.delloro.com/news/sase-alters-market-landscape-with-37-percent-growth-in-2021-according-to-delloro-group/