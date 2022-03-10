Dell'Oro: Data center switch sales hit record levels

Global data center switch revenue posted double-digit growth for the second consecutive quarter, boosting sales to record levels in the fourth quarter and the full year 2021. 400 Gbps ports more than doubled in 2021, with sales comprising 10 percent of the market, according to a recently published report from Dell’Oro Group.

“In line with our expectations, the data center switch market continues to record a remarkable performance despite a macro-economic environment that continues to be defined by limited supply and elevated logistic costs,” said Sameh Boujelbene, Senior Research Director at Dell’Oro Group. “What was also remarkable is that the robust performance was broad-based across all major market segments: Cloud Service Providers (SPs), Telco SPs, and Large Enterprises, all of which grew double-digits and reached an all-time high in sales for the full year 2021. 400 Gbps shipments were also a bright spot in the market, despite pending qualifications and deferred revenue payment at some large Cloud SPs,” added Boujelbene.

Additional highlights from the 4Q 2021 Ethernet Switch – Data Center Report: