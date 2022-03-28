DE-CIX activates Internet Exchange in Phoenix

DE-CIX activated an Internet Exchange in Phoenix -- its fifth North American market.

DE-CIX North America’s multi-service interconnection platform now offers connectivity from the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Southwestern (East and West) regions.

DE-CIX Phoenix launches with immediate access from @EdgeConneX, @IronMountain, and @PhoenixNAP, to be connected to the largest carrier and data center neutral interconnection ecosystem in North America and the world.

“It is DE-CIX’s belief that all major markets need at least two large peering exchanges for sufficient connectivity and diversity, we are thrilled to bring our platform to this very important market,” comments Ivo Ivanov, CEO of DE-CIX International. “DE-CIX Phoenix will be a pillar in this new urban technology center, delivering robust connectivity, redundancy, and resiliency locally, nationally and throughout the world. We are passionate about bringing data and interconnection services closer to the users, and now DE-CIX North America spans from east to west, with more on the way.”

https://www.de-cix.net