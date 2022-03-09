Credo intros 800G gearbox and 16T retire

Credo Technology Group introduced its new Sparrow 800G gearbox and Heron 1.6T retimer/gearbox devices.

The new Sparrow and Heron devices are built around Credo’s core low-power, high-performance DSP technology to offer improved line card functionality. The devices deliver the increased bandwidth, improved power, and cost efficiency required to support the large, growing data infrastructure market.

“Credo’s core value in developing products is to deliver high-speed connectivity solutions with improved power and cost efficiency,” said Scott Feller, Vice President of Marketing at Credo. “The new Sparrow 800G gearbox and Heron 1.6T retimer/gearbox were designed to allow our customers to upgrade their bandwidth capability as the rate of data generation continues to dramatically increase. These devices are excellent solutions for our hyperscale data center and telecom service provider customers.”

Sparrow 800G Gearbox Key Features

Industry leading low power 112G to 56G gearbox functionality

Support for 8x112G to 16x56G configuration

Futureproof design for 25.6T and 51.2T switches designed for 400G front panel connections

Heron MR 1.6T Retimer/Gearbox Key Features

Low-power 112G per lane retimer with 800G and 1.6T retimer configurations

Supports Active Optical Cabling (AOC), Active Electrical Cabling (AEC), pluggable optics and Direct Attach Copper (DAC) cabling

Enables 30dB medium reach (MR) for chip-to-chip and midplane applications.

Credo provides SAI (Switch Abstraction Interface) drivers for these devices to support seamless integration with SONiC, FBOSS and other Hyperscale operating systems.



