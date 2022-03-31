CommScope unveils 16-fiber cabling platform for data centers

CommScope introduced a fiber aggregation platform for data centers.
Propel is the industry’s first Multifiber Push-On (MPO) 16-fiber platform and includes the following:
- Panels: 1U, 2U, 4U
- Adapter Packs: LC, SN, MPO
- Modules: Singlemode and Multi-mode: 8,12, 16 and 24 fibers
- Cable Assemblies: MPO8, 12, 16 and 24; SN and LC Uniboot
“Over the past few years, we have witnessed extraordinary technical advances and a rise in computing devices that connect to the real world. Data centers are key assets in the data-driven economy and it’s critical that the industry pay attention to energy usage and space requirements as we move toward terabit speeds,” said John Schmidt, senior vice president, CommScope’s building and data center business. “CommScope’s Propel solution was engineered to ensure data center operators can maximize existing infrastructure investments while preparing for future applications in a smarter and more efficient manner.”