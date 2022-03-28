Comcast Business debuts WiFi-6 business gateway

Comcast Business introduced its first WiFi-6 certified gateway capable of delivering true multi-gigabit speeds.

The Comcast Business Gateway can connect up to 150 devices. It features multiple voice ports, a built-in Ethernet switch with two multi-gig ports, eight-hour battery backup for Comcast Business Voice service, and an industrial design that gives a business flexibility by allowing for wall, rack, and desktop mounting. It automatically protects all connected devices at the gateway level from malware and other cybersecurity threats to help keep all devices within the business protected.

“Connectivity is the backbone of business, and as the speed of business accelerates, our customers demand a high-performance technology that can be their workhorse – and their racehorse,” said Christian Nascimento, vice president, Product Management & Strategy at Comcast Business. “Designed with love from Philadelphia, Comcast Business’s latest gateway enhances business performance through faster and more reliable wireless connectivity, supporting and securing businesses, their customers and employees.”







