Celona raises $60 million for private cellular

Celona, a start-up based in Cupertino, California, closed a $60 million Series C financing round for its solutions aimed at bridging the gap between LTE/5G cellular wireless and enterprise IT infrastructures.





Celona says that since launching its integrated 5G LAN platform in November 2020, it has seen strong demand from a range of enterprises, managed service providers and mobile network operators. The company’s customer base includes Verizon, NTT Ltd, SBA Communications, St. Luke’s Hospital System, Purdue Research Foundation, California State University (CSU) Stanislaus, and many other brand-named enterprises.

The lastest funding round led by DigitalBridge Ventures and included participation from all of Celona’s existing investors: Lightspeed Venture Partners, Norwest Venture Partners, NTTVC, Qualcomm Ventures and Cervin Ventures. The new financing brings Celona’s total capital investment to $100 million.

"This latest financing round is a strong endorsement of both our existing accomplishments leading the market in 5G network adoption and the tremendous growth prospects still ahead for Celona,” said Rajeev Shah, Co-Founder and CEO of Celona. “We are proud to have the support of a top-tier group of investors, including DigitalBridge leading this financing round. We believe that Celona has all the right pieces in place to build upon our foundation of disruptive innovation and leadership with our 5G LAN technology, particularly with these additional resources to expand our reach and grow our capabilities.”

https://www.celona.io/

In addition, Celona announced the appointment ofr Robert Mustarde as Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales. Mustarde most recently held leadership positions at Versa Networks and Ruckus Wireless.





