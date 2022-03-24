Canada's TELUS ships ZTE's Connect-Hub 5G Gateway

TELUS has begun offering ZTE's Connect-Hub 5G Internet gateway for residential fixed wireless service in Canada.

The Connect-Hub 5G Indoor and Outdoor Units support 4G LTE, 5G SA and NSA modes, as well as Sub-6GHz. Advanced antenna technology and algorithms independently select the strongest network signal. The Indoor Unit supports up-to-30 simultaneous Wi-Fi connections and features an innovative antenna that creates a 360-degree dual-band Wi-Fi coverage area.

“Wireless 5G will provide next level speed and connectivity for our wireless high-speed internet customer segments, especially those in rural areas,” said Dwayne Benefield, Senior Vice President, Connected Home & Entertainment at TELUS. “TELUS selected the Connect-Hub 5G™ for its ability to deliver reliable high-speed internet with a simple install for our customers. It supports all our current spectrum bands, in particular our newly acquired 3500 MHz, ensuring customers will be able to reliably stream, conference and game at higher speeds than ever before.”