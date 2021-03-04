Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Broadcom shows 100G/lane optical PAM-4 DSP PHY

Broadcom demonstrated its 100G/lane optical PAM-4 DSP PHY with integrated transimpedance amplifier (TIA) and high-swing laser driver optimized for 400G DR4/FR4 module applications. 

The new DSP PHY, which leverages Broadcom’s 112G PAM-4 DSP platform, enables sub-7W 400G DR4/FR4 modules to drive the industry transition to energy-efficient 400G Ethernet.

Broadcom said that compared to industry benchmark results in the 9W range, this demonstration is a significant breakthrough in the module power reduction that delivers the lowest pJ/bit for DR4/FR4 modules available and drives the overall system power down to unprecedented levels for hyperscale data center and cloud providers.

“Broadcom continues to innovate and drive the next generation of PAM-4 DSP integration to satisfy the unrelenting quest for lower power with the introduction of the BCM87412 that will enable the industry leading 100G based modules,” said Vijay Janapaty, vice president and general manager of the Physical Layer Products Division at Broadcom.

