Brazil's Raízen picks Juniper + NEC for campus Wi-Fi

Raízen, a global leader in bio-energy solutions, has selected Juniper Networks and NEC to design and deploy anew Wi-Fi network for its headquarters in São Paulo and offices in Piracicaba, Brazil.

The new network uses the Juniper Mist AI solution to dramatically streamline the IT helpdesk function for Raízen, which is one of Brazil’s largest private business groups.

NEC is providing consultancy and implementation services.

The new platform provides automated and real-time data insights into exactly what Raízen’s users, devices and sites are experiencing on the network. In addition, by using actionable data from individual users, Mist AI provides tailored feedback and proactive support, as well as correlated, AI-driven insights into the network’s overall ongoing health and performance.

Raízen is assessing further projects based on the capabilities of the Juniper Mist cloud, including Wired Assurance, warehouses becoming Wi-Fi enabled and newly-acquired companies making the move to the Juniper solution.











