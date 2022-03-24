Australia's NBN pushes for FTTP upgrades

NBN Co is on track to enable up to 8 million premises across Australia to access nbn Home Ultrafast, offering peak download speeds of 500 Mbps to close to 1 Gbps, by the end of next year.

More than 4.4 million premises connected to the network can already access nbn Home Ultrafast, with 2.4 million premises able to access wholesale download speeds of 500 Mbps to close to 1 Gbps via Hybrid Fibre Coaxial (HFC) and around 2 million premises able to access wholesale download speeds of close to 1 Gbps via Fibre to the Premises (FTTP).

From today, NBN Co is inviting more than 50,000 customers currently served by Fibre to the Node (FTTN) to upgrade to Fibre to the Premises (FTTP).

To trigger a full fibre upgrade, eligible customers will need to place an order with a participating retailer for a plan based on an eligible wholesale speed tier. These include nbn’s three highest speed tiers: nbn® Home Fast, which offers wholesale download speeds of up to 100 Mbps; nbn® Home Superfast, which offers wholesale download speeds of up to 250 Mbps, or nbn® Home Ultrafast (FTTP)1,2, which offers wholesale download speeds of close to 1 Gbps3,4.

As part of the company’s $4.5 billion network upgrade program, nbn has so far announced the suburbs and towns across Australia where up to 1.6 million premises currently served by FTTN will become eligible to upgrade to FTTP.

In addition, The Australian Government will invest $480 million in the nbn® Fixed Wireless network. NBN Co will commit an additional $270 million to the program designed to deliver faster wholesale speeds2 for regional Australia, benefiting thousands of homes and businesses.

NBN Co will use the funding to 5G-enable its network of more than 2,200 Fixed Wireless infrastructure sites and more than 22,000 cells in semi-rural areas and across regional and remote Australia.

