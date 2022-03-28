AUBix data center opens in Auburn, Alabama

A $120 million data center was inaugurated in Auburn, Alabama.

AUBix is a 40,000-square-foot, multi-tenant data center and Internet exchange for existing network service providers in the area, allowing them to leverage high-speed regional and global fiber networks.

“AUBix will give East Alabama a critical edge in cyber. From improving cybersecurity to giving students access to computer science training — there are many ways this data center will benefit our communities,” said Congressman Mike Rogers. “I congratulate East Alabama on securing this asset to serve our communities.”

“As Auburn advances its work with high-tech companies nationwide and as we strengthen our efforts in the field of cybersecurity, AUBix could be a potential asset for us going forward,” said Auburn University President Jay Gogue.

https://aubix.net/about/



