Attendance at #MWC22 tops 60,000

GSMA confirmed that attendance at MWC Barcelona last week topped 61,000 from almost 200 countries.

Over 61,000 unique people attended in person

Around 500,000 unique virtual and daily viewers on MWC22 and partner platforms

Representation from almost 200 countries and territories

Over 1,900 exhibitors, sponsors, and partners

Over 1,000 speakers, 97% in person and 36% women

More than 50% of attendees were Directors and C-Suite executives, 20% were CEOs and founders, 25% were women

Millions tuned into MWC22 Barcelona content via Mobile World Live global syndication and official national and international broadcasters.

More than 1,600 international journalists were onsite

"Nothing beats MWC in person, and it was exciting to bring our community – which is so passionate about connectivity – back together to discuss the opportunities that lie ahead." John Hoffman, CEO GSMA Ltd. said. "On behalf of the GSMA, I would like to thank all of our attendees, exhibitors, sponsors, and partners who came together to make MWC22 so productive, safe, and successful. I also want to thank Barcelona City Council, Generalitat de Catalunya, the Ministry of Economy and Digital Transformation, Fira de Barcelona, Tourism de Barcelona (the Host City Parties), the L’Hospitalet de Llobregat, Mobile World Capital, and the people of Catalonia and Spain. Your support is unwavering, and your creativity, hospitality, and perseverance continually inspire us.”







