AT&T sets details for WarnerMedia Spin-off

AT&T published the following details regarding the previously-announced deal to combine AT&T’s WarnerMedia business with Discovery, which is expected to be completed in April

AT&T declared a stock dividend to effect the spin-off of 100% of its interest in WarnerMedia to AT&T’s shareholders. The record date for the stock dividend is the close of business on April 5, 2022.

AT&T shareholders as of the stock dividend record date will be entitled to receive shares of WarnerMedia Spinco common stock, representing 100% of AT&T’s interest in WarnerMedia.

Immediately following this spin-off, the WarnerMedia Spinco shares will be exchanged for stock representing approximately 71% of the new WBD on a fully diluted basis. The exact number of shares of WBD common stock to be received by AT&T shareholders for each AT&T common share will be determined immediately before the closing based on the number of shares of AT&T common stock outstanding and the number of shares of Discovery common stock outstanding on an as-converted and as-exercised basis.







