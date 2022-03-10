AT&T adds symmetrical 2-Gig and 5-Gig speed tiers

AT&T Fiber announced symmetrical 2-Gig and 5-Gig speed tiers to residential and business customers across its curreent fiber footprint.

And this is just the beginning: AT&T will continue bringing multi-gig-capable technology across our current fiber footprint, which spans nearly 5.2 million customer locations in parts of more than 70 metro areas.

AT&T Fiber 2 GIG: $110/month + taxes; AT&T Business Fiber 2 GIG: $225/month + taxes

AT&T Fiber 5 GIG: $180/month + taxes; AT&T Business Fiber 5 GIG: $395/month + taxes

https://att.com/fiberfast