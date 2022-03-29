Aruba expands its management and security for network fabrics

Aruba is rolling out significant advancements to its ESP (Edge Services Platform), including a new Aruba Central NetConductor that allows enterprises to centralize the management of distributed networks with cloud-native services.
Aruba Central NetConductor simplifies policy provisioning and automates network configurations in wired, wireless, and WAN infrastructures, while enforcing Zero Trust and SASE security policies. The solution creates a network “overlay” that stitches together existing VLAN segments with cloud-native policy and configuration services.
Aruba said its solution enables fabric-based networks by mapping capabilities to three network modernization principles:
- Automation: Intent-based workflows with “one-button” connectivity and security policy orchestration
- Security: Pervasive role-based access control extends Dynamic Segmentation for built-in Zero Trust and SASE security policy enforcement
- Agility: Cloud-native services for a single point of visibility and control. Standards-based for ease of migration and adoption to preserve existing investments
Aruba is also introducing self-locating indoor access points (APs) with built-in GPS receivers and Open Locate, a proposed new industry standard for sharing location information from an AP to a device.