Arelion completes 750 km route from Oslo to Esbjerg, Denmark

Arelion completed a new 750 km fiber route from Oslo, Norway to Esbjerg, Denmark where it joins the wider Arelion pan-European network. It also includes two new PoP locations, in Bulk Fiber Networks' OS-IX DC in Oslo and Bulks Fiber Networks' N01 DC in Kristiansand. The new route doubles available capacity in the region, and will support new data center infrastructure, ensuring future traffic needs can be met for years to come.

Arelion (then Telia Carrier) was awarded the contract to build a new subterranean Internet route for Norway by the Norwegian Communications Authority in July 2020. The project goal was to provide greater resilience in the event a serious incident impacting connectivity, and ensuring the future connectivity needs of the region could be met.

Elise K. Lindeberg, Director, Security Department at the Norwegian Communications Authority, said, "This new secure route for electronic communications, which was awarded to Arelion, will help Norway address its growing and diverse traffic needs to Europe and provide increased connection security for our nation, in the event of serious incidents occurring."

Services available through Arelion on the new route include IP, Wavelength and Ethernet offerings, making sure that customers can access state-of-the-art secure connectivity to the European continent that will meet the needs of all cloud providers, data centers and enterprises. One section of the new route employs the HAVSIL subsea cable, that was built by Bulk Fiber Networks.

Staffan Göjeryd, CEO at Arelion said, "Resilient and secure connectivity across the globe has never been more important. Ensuring Norway's access to Internet through this new, diverse route to the European continent really embodies our company mission, to keep the world connected."