Aqua Comms activates CeltixConnect-2 and North Sea Connect

Aqua Comms confirmed the launch of CeltixConnect-2 (CC-2) and North Sea Connect (NSC) as part of its ownership of the Havhingsten cable system, which links Ireland, the UK and the Nordics.

CC-2 is Aqua Comms’ second unrepeated system between the key data hubs of Ireland and the UK, with diverse landings into the Isle of Man (IOM). Together with CC-1 the new system brings resilient, high fibre count, capacity connectivity between these key hubs for the Carrier, Cloud and Content markets.

NSC offers a completely new route connecting the UK and the Nordics and is a repeated cable system connecting the Stellium Data Centre at D9’s SeaEdge-1 in Newcastle, UK and Blaabjerg, Denmark which also hosts Aqua Comms’ AEC-2 Trans-Atlantic cable system.

CC-2 and NSC also combine to provide regional connectivity to Aqua Comms’ AEC-1 and AEC-2 Trans-Atlantic cables ensuring resilience and diversity between the US, Ireland, the UK and the Nordics.

Chris Bayly, CCO of Aqua Comms, commented, “The addition of these two new regional systems mark an important milestone for Aqua Comms. By connecting Ireland, the UK and the Nordics, Aqua Comms is bringing its industry-leading connectivity services to these key growth markets whilst also enhancing its Trans-Atlantic footprint and connectivity between the US and Europe”.

https://aquacomms.com