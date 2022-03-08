ADVA launches BiDi pluggable for in access networks

ADVA introduced a new pluggable MicroMux Edge BiDi device for 10GbE connectivity deployments in wireless and wireline access networks.

The standards-compliant QSFP+ device offers four independent and bidirectional 10GbE optical interfaces. It supports single-fiber operations and provides up to 40km reach. The device ensures the same latency in both the transmit and receive directions, preventing issues with varying propagation delay. The MicroMux Edge BiDi works in tandem with any third-party bidirectional SFP+ or with ADVA’s BX40U SFP+, which also features an industrial operating temperature range, making it ideal for outdoor deployments.

“Cloud enterprises services and residential broadband are driving the need for higher capacity in the last mile. But in many areas, deploying new fiber isn’t possible or the cost of leasing is simply too expensive. Our new MicroMux Edge BiDi is the answer. It minimizes fiber consumption by providing duplex communication over a single fiber. Open and pluggable, the MicroMux Edge BiDi is specifically designed for access networks where cost, space and latency come at a premium,” said Stephan Rettenberger, senior VP of marketing and investor relations at ADVA. “By enabling single-fiber operations, our new pluggable device is also perfect for use cases that cannot tolerate delay variations between upstream and downstream signals, such as meeting the stringent network synchronization demands of 5G.”

“In recent years, our MicroMux range has enabled a new approach to infrastructure expansion, empowering operators to smoothly upgrade their legacy networks without compromising real estate, power or spectral efficiency. Now we’re taking our innovation further with the launch of our MicroMux™ Edge BiDi. It packs the functionality of four independent 10GBase-BX40 interfaces into a single QSFP+ housing and delivers extended reach of up to 40km,” commented Saeid Aramideh, VP of business development at Optical Engines, ADVA. “Whether they’re providing mobile x-haul, wholesale Ethernet services or enterprise applications, our plug-and-play solution will enable network operators to greatly improve efficiency and unlock new value in their deployed infrastructure.”

