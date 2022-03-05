According to the most recent data from Omdia, the world added 303 million 5G connections year over year, representing a 139% increase from 218 million to 521 million, and sequentially 19% growth quarter over quarter from 437 million in Q3 2021 to 521 million in Q4 2021. According to Omdia’s forecast, 5G is expected to double to 1.3 billion connections in 2022, nearly double again in 2023 to 2 billion connections, and reach 4.8 billion by the end of 2026. Of that, 516 million is expected to come from North America and 301 million from Latin America and the Caribbean.

Chris Pearson, President of 5G Americas said, “We are now out of the opening stages of this generation of wireless cellular technology, as 5G is rapidly getting into the hands of consumers and businesses, who are finding innovative new ways to use mobile connectivity.”

Omdia’s Principal Analyst Kristin Paulin said, “During 2021 5G coverage really expanded, making 5G an option for a lot more people. The major operators in the US have more than 70% coverage. In Canada, 5G really expanded for the three major operators during 2021, with each ending the year with 70% coverage. This is compared to between 24% and 45% coverage, depending on the operator, at the same time last year.”

By region, North America had a total of 72 million 5G connections by the end of 2021, which is an addition of 54 million 5G connections for the year – a gain of 292 percent year over year. Additionally, the region had 514 million LTE connections by the end 2021, which represents near full market maturity.

Overall, the number of 5G commercial networks has reached 216, according to data from TeleGeography and 5G Americas. That number is expected to reach 330 by the end of 2022 and 352 by the end of 2024, representing strong 5G network investment growth in many regions throughout the world.

https://www.5gamericas.org/5g-forecast-1-3-billion-by-year-end-2022/



