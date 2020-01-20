Windstream Wholesale connects at Auburn data center

Windstream Wholesale is connecting its Intelligent Converged Optical Network (ICON) to the AUBix LLC data center adjacent to Auburn University. AUBix LLC is a 40,000-square-foot, multi-tenant, mission-critical, and CMMC-compliant data center. It connects to Windstream’s point of presence at 55 Marietta in Atlanta, Georgia.

Windstream Wholesale is now taking orders at the new AUBix location for Wave Services, Ethernet Solutions, and Dedicated Internet Access of all speeds.

“We are excited to provide customers with diverse, high-speed connectivity to the AUBix LLC data center,” said Joe Scattareggia, executive vice president of Windstream Wholesale. “This data center is perfectly positioned to meet the needs of hyperscale, government and research-oriented companies across the Southeast. We couldn’t be happier to add AUBix to our suite of top-flight data center partners.”











