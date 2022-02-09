WD and Kioxia suffer disruption at flash memory fab

Western Digital and Kioxia, its joint venture partner, announced that contamination of certain material used in its manufacturing processes has occurred and is affecting production operations at both its Yokkaichi and Kitakami flash fabrication facilities in Japan.

The anomoly concerns production of three-dimensional (3D) flash memory BiCS FLASH at both plants. Kioxia does not anticipate that shipment of its conventional 2D NAND flash memory will be affected.

Western Digital said its current assessment of the impact is a reduction of its flash availability of at least 6.5 exabytes.





https://about.kioxia.com/en-jp/news/2022/20220210-1.html

Western Digital investor presentation







