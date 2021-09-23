Vodafone UK selects Oracle's network policy management

Vodafone UK, which currently serves 18 million mobile and fixed-line customers in the UK will deploy Oracle's cloud-native network policy management solution as part of its 5G core.
Converged policy management is comprised of the 5G Core Policy Control Function (PCF) and the Policy and Charging Rules Function (PCRF). Oracle said its solution helps to dynamically prioritizes low-latency applications to edge data networks, while continuously optimizing network policies based on data analytics. For example, based on the data, the solution can help Vodafone customers get the network offering that best suits their needs, be it connecting smart devices, utilizing live streaming, or enabling AR/VR gaming. As such, Vodafone can provide a seamless experience across 4G and 5G networks while simultaneously delivering a smooth integration of new 5G services. The solution will be deployed by Oracle Communications consulting.
"5G undoubtedly opens the door for endless new ways to engage with our world, but intelligent policy management is the entryway to capitalize on these opportunities," said Andrew Morawski, senior vice president and general manager, Oracle Communications, Networks. "Our 5G and cloud capabilities are helping Vodafone to build a future-proof network that is automated, easier to scale, simpler to operate, and more cost-effective."
"Moving to 'cloud native' is a culture shift as much as it is a technology shift for a techcomms company like Vodafone," said Andrea Dona, chief network officer, Vodafone UK. "Our partners must demonstrate flexibility and agility, as well as aligning to our vision of how technology will augment and support tomorrow's digital society."
