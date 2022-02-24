VMware posts revenue of $3.53 billion, up 7% yoy

VMware reported Q4 revenue of $3.53 billion, an increase of 7% from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter was $855 million, or $2.02 per diluted share, down 9% per diluted share compared to $936 million, or $2.21 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.

Revenue for fiscal year 2022 was $12.85 billion, an increase of 9% from fiscal 2021.

The combination of subscription and SaaS and license revenue was $1.90 billion, an increase of 11% from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.

Subscription and SaaS revenue for the fourth quarter was $868 million, an increase of 23% year-over-year.

“The growth in customer demand for our multi-cloud solutions was reflected in our Q4 results. We are at an exciting time in our industry, as enterprises large and small transform and modernize to become software-based, digital enterprises,” said Raghu Raghuram, CEO, VMware. “We are well-positioned to help our customers build, run and secure their applications in this multi-cloud environment.”

“Q4 was a strong finish to a transformational year in which we became a standalone company and surpassed $12B in revenue,” said Zane Rowe, executive vice president and CFO, VMware. “As we look to our next fiscal year, we remain focused on accelerating growth of our Subscription & SaaS portfolio and scaling our multi-cloud platform enabling us to deliver long-term revenue and profit growth.”



