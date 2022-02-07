VMware announces 4 executive appointments

VMware welcome 4 executives to its leadership team:

Laura Heisman has joined the company as chief marketing officer. She brings to the role more than 25 years experience in reaching enterprise, developer, consumer and corporate audiences through her prior leadership roles at GitHub, where she elevated awareness and built developer fans of the largest and most advanced development platform in the world, and Citrix.

will lead the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) region as general manager. He has spent more than 12 years at VMware, he is adept at executing go-to-market strategy across multi-product and multi-cloud platforms to enable enterprise digital transformation. Prior to this, Cazard was vice president for the Central Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region. Sylvain takes over the reins of VMware’s APJ business from Duncan Hewett, who is retiring from his role at the company.

John Sabino will lead the company’s Customer Experience and Success organization, including the Customer Success, Professional Services, Learning, and Global Support team, as Chief Customer Experience Officer, recently joining from Splunk.

Zia Yusuf serves as senior vice president of Strategic Ecosystem and Industry Solutions. In this role, Yusuf is responsible for building joint horizontal and industry-centric solutions with our ecosystem and alliances across Dell, global cloud providers, telco service providers, global system integrators, and global ISVs. Yusuf joins the company from Boston Consulting Group, where he was a Senior Partner & Managing Director.

http://www.vmware.com