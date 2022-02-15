Verizon fully allocates third $1 billion green bond

Verizon has fully allocated nearly $1 billion of net proceeds from its third green bond, which was issued in September 2021, to renewable energy purchase agreements (REPAs). These projects are for an aggregate of approximately 910 megawatts (MW) of new renewable energy generating capacity across seven states, of which about 51 percent is wind energy generating capacity and 49 percent is solar energy generating capacity.

“The $3 billion in green bonds that we have issued to date are helping position us to achieve our goal of net zero emissions in our operations by 2035,” said Matt Ellis, Verizon’s executive vice president and chief financial officer. “Renewable energy and energy efficiency are the foundation of our net zero strategy. We are proud to do our part to green the U.S. energy grid and make strides toward achieving our ambitious corporate climate goals.”

