U.S. charges Hyterra with stealing Motorola's digital mobile radio tech

The U.S. Department of Justice accused PRC-based Hytera Communications Corp. LTD with conspiracy to commit theft of trade secrets involving Motorola Solutions' digital mobile radio (DMR) technology from 2007 to 2020.

The 21-count indictment was partially unsealed today in U.S. District Court in Chicago says Hytera recruited and hired Motorola Solutions employees and directed them to take proprietary and trade secret information from Motorola without authorization. The charges allege that, while still employed at Motorola, some of the employees allegedly accessed the trade secret information from Motorola’s internal database and sent multiple emails describing their intentions to use the technology at Hytera. According to the indictment, Hytera paid the recruited employees higher salaries and benefits than what they received at Motorola.

https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/federal-indictment-charges-prc-based-telecommunications-company-conspiring-former-motorola



