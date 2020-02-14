U.S. charges Hyterra with stealing Motorola's digital mobile radio tech

The U.S. Department of Justice accused PRC-based Hytera Communications Corp. LTD with conspiracy to commit theft of trade secrets involving Motorola Solutions' digital mobile radio (DMR) technology from 2007 to 2020.
The 21-count indictment was partially unsealed today in U.S. District Court in Chicago says Hytera recruited and hired Motorola Solutions employees and directed them to take proprietary and trade secret information from Motorola without authorization. The charges allege that, while still employed at Motorola, some of the employees allegedly accessed the trade secret information from Motorola’s internal database and sent multiple emails describing their intentions to use the technology at Hytera. According to the indictment, Hytera paid the recruited employees higher salaries and benefits than what they received at Motorola.
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/federal-indictment-charges-prc-based-telecommunications-company-conspiring-former-motorola
A jury in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois awarded $746.6 million to Motorola Solutions in its trade secret theft and copyright infringement case against Hytera Communications of Shenzhen, China and its U.S.-based subsidiaries. Motorola is now seeking a worldwide injunction preventing Hytera from further misappropriating its stolen trade secrets and infringing its copyrights.
“Today’s verdict is a tremendous victory for our company,” said Greg Brown, chairman and CEO, Motorola Solutions. “Motorola Solutions has always invested significantly in research and development to bring pioneering and beneficial technology to our customers around the world. In contrast, Hytera was simply profiting off of the hard work and innovation of our world-class engineers. The jury’s verdict validates our global litigation against Hytera by definitively affirming that stealing trade secrets and source code will not be tolerated.”
Thursday, November 11, 2021
President Biden signed into law the “Secure Equipment Act of 2021,” which requires the Federal Communications Commission to adopt rules clarifying that it will no longer review or approve any authorization application for equipment that poses an unacceptable risk to national security.The bill would prevent further integration and sales of Huawei, ZTE, Hytera, Hikvision, and Dahua – all Chinese state-backed or directed firms – in the U.S. regardless...
The Federal Communications Commission proposed rules that would prohibit all future authorizations for communications equipment deemed to pose an unacceptable risk to national security. Specifically, the FCC is would prohibit the authorization of equipment through either the FCC’s Certification or Supplier’s Declaration of Conformity equipment authorization processes. The proposal also seeks comment on whether to revise rules concerning...