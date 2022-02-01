T–Mobile US extends BSS contract with Netcracker

T–Mobile US has extended its BSS and managed services partnership for its wholesale business, which includes the MVNO and IoT markets, with Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Netcracker Digital BSS, including Netcracker Partner Management, and Netcracker Managed Services will help T-Mobile continue leveraging best-in-class capabilities for revenue management while optimizing a range of operations, such as reduced bill run times and improved billing accuracy. Netcracker Digital BSS serves as T-Mobile’s billing platform for its wholesale line of business and is used to deliver the best possible offerings and customer experience across its growing subscriber base.







