Telstra hits 5.9Gbps with mmWave 5G on Ericsson/Qualcomm

Telstra achieved a new network download speed record of 5.9Gbps using a smartphone form factor mobile test device, powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF System and Qualcomm® FastConnect™ 6900 subsystem. The network infrastructure was powered by an Ericsson Radio System and dual connectivity software connected to Telstra’s commercial mmWave 5G mobile network.

Ericsson’s NR-DC software leverages downlink eight-component Carrier Aggregation (DL 8CC CA), in which eight contiguous carriers of 100MHz mmWave are combined with 100MHz of mid-band spectrum, resulting in higher data speeds on Telstra's mmWave 5G network.

The record was set as Telstra readies itself for its third mmWave compatible device, The NETGEAR Nighthawk M6 Pro, slated to hit the shelves in April. It features mmWave 5G, WiFi 6 and high-speed ethernet. It is capable of connecting 32 devices simultaneously and through 5G connectivity able to deliver speeds significantly faster than 4G equivalents.

“As we continue to work closely with Telstra and Ericsson in Australia in 2022, we are proud to have contributed to break a network speed record with Telstra again, this time reaching 5.9Gbps,” said Durga Malladi, senior vice president and general manager, 5G, Mobile Broadband and Infrastructure, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “As 5G mmWave grows globally, we look forward to bringing the multi-gigabit speed and low latency benefits of mmWave to more consumers and businesses.”

“Demand for cloud gaming, immersive media, and video streaming services are growing at a faster rate than ever before”, said Emilio Romeo, Head of Ericsson, Australia and New Zealand. “Not only will this new 5G record enable faster mobile broadband speeds and greater network capacity, it demonstrates Ericsson and Telstra’s commitment to push the boundaries of what is possible, ensuring customers can access the best mobile connectivity available.”



